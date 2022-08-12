WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot.

Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Martin said they were never informed of any reports of gunshots at River Bend and said the child’s mother explained she heard a pop sound and discovered the injury.

According to Martin, an active police investigation is ongoing into the child’s injuries.

It is unknown at this time the condition of the toddler or if any progress has been made in the investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Please find the full statement from Martin below: