WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized after a two vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. on Southwest Parkway.

A reporter on scene spoke with the Wichita Falls Police Department who called the crash a road rage incident.

According to WFPD Sergeant Cary Venable, two vehicles were traveling westbound on Southwest Parkway at a high rate of speed

One of the vehicles cut the other one off and both started speeding and then collided, resulting in a wreck next to the LaDonna Place Apartments.

One person was taken by AMR for unknown injuries and the three people in the other vehicle were treated and released at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.