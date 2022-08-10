WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though we’ve finally got some cooler temperatures, there’s still no doubt that it’s been a very hot summer, and what better way to cool off during the hot summer months than with ice cream with a unique twist?

The ice cream made at Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.

What started as just a small idea quickly turned into a dream come true for this 14-year-old entrepreneur.

“I realized that in a small town like Wichita Falls, there wasn’t a place that did this, and because of the popularity and low start-up cost, it seemed like a no-brainer to start this business,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson makes rolled ice cream; she says she uses the freshest ingredients that she smashes, chops, smears and then rolls up, and so far, she said the feedback has been pretty overwhelming.

“I love whenever I tell people that I’m 14 because they’re so shocked and say, ‘This is amazing that you can do this and you thought of this yourself,’ and just so much positive feedback,” Hutchinson said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Hutchinson is currently operating out of Stone Oven Pizza on 7th Street, but she said she’s got plans for something big in the near future.

“Right now I’m in the process of getting a building a block over, across from Texoma’s Credit Union,” Hutchinson said. “We’re already thinking of interior decorating and everything, and I’m just excited to be a part of that and really let this business expand.”

The business is something that she never dreamed of happening so fast, and for those young ones looking to start their own business, she has some advice:

“If you want to go for it, you should totally go for it,” Hutchinson said. “I mean here I am; I’m in a place, I’m selling ice cream to people, brightening people’s day, and that’s what I want to do. You should definitely just go for it and let nothing hold you back.”

That is exactly what Hutchinson plans to continue doing in hopes of inspiring future generations of young entrepreneurs.

You can get Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to close inside of Stone Oven Pizza, located at 810 7th street. On Fridays and Saturdays, she will stop selling around 10 p.m.