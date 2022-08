WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base.

Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur 325 north west ramp.

At this time exact injuries of the driver are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.