WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD Foundation has created the Shatanya’s Larger Than Life Scholarship to honor the late Shatanya Clarke, a reporter and anchor at KFDX.

Shatanya unexpectedly passed away in 2022 at the age of 27. She had been battling brain cancer but was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments.

“Shatanya was a bigger-than-life spirit,” said News Director Adam P. Bradshaw. “Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home. To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year.”

Shatanya Clarke 1994 – 2022

There’s no question that Shatanya loved the Wichita Falls community and giving back to those in need.

She was involved in many organizations in the community, including the Junior League of Wichita Falls. She was also on the Child Care Partners’ board and often spent her time at Booker T. Washington Elementary School mentoring young girls.

Shatanya went above and beyond and created the “Soups and Socks” fundraiser for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls with the help of Brandon Cooper, a photographer at KFDX.

Shatanya’s Larger Than Life Scholarship will award at least one African American female planning to major in mass communication, print journalism, broadcast journalism, or public relations a scholarship to attend the college of their choosing.

If you feel led to donate to the scholarship fund and help honor Shatanya, you can do so here.