WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorists in Wichita Falls are advised to avoid traveling down Southwest Parkway east or west over the Holliday Creek Bridge because all lanes in that area are closed and detours are in place.

Construction equipment knocked a power pole and lines down and officials say it could be midnight before it is reopened. If you do travel that stretch you will be taking detours around the bridge.