WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting Tuesday, June 7, westbound lanes of Southwest Parkway, just east of Taft, will be reduced to two lanes.

Closing the right lane will allow construction crews to widen the bridge over Holliday Creek on the northside of Southwest Parkway but you’ll still have access to Taft at the intersection.

Drivers are reminded to keep the intersection clear in front of fire station eight. You’re asked to merge left early and cutting in at the last minute is highly discouraged.

The $2.9 million project to widen the Holliday Creek Bridge on Southwest Parkway started in October 2021.

The new bridge will be 36 feet wider and Southwest Parkway westbound will get a longer turn bay at the Taft signal light.

Acess for the Circle Trail under Southwest Parkway will have closures in place as neeed.