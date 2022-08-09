WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more.

Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in order to make room for a new Dollar General.

The spider building sits halfway on the property line of where the Dollar General will be built, requiring the property owner to demolish the building.

Dollar General representatives say construction for the new store will begin in the coming weeks.