WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jason Brown, founding member of local rock group AA Bottom, organized a music benefit Sunday at Stick’s Place for his old school friend Ricky Bishop.

“Wichita Falls has always been a fantastic city that comes together when people are in need like these and this was the best I could do to come together and bring people to raise money for a good cause,” fundraiser organizer Jason Brown said.

A cause Brown had the need to do to help his long-time friend Ricky Bishop, who is going through hard times after suffering a stroke.

“Ricky is an old school friend of mine and very many people here in town, as well as, lot of the musicians here in town. So they came to me and I called my good friends and musicians here in the area to put together a nice big blue jam event,” Brown said.

“He’s a good guy. We go way back. I’m really thankful for what he has done today pulling out all this together you know it really touched my heart,” Ricky Bishop said.

Bands like the Kidners, Lonestar Mojo, and The Bluesbuckers were some of the groups who showed up for support and set the stage on fire with their music.

Food plates and a guitar auction were also done to help Ricky and his family to cover some of the health expenses they have, and the upcoming surgery he will need.

“I have been doing better but I’m still having some problems with my balance and stuff. We are going to do spinal surgery on me here pretty soon so that’s going to have layed up for a while,” Bishop said.

This benefit is something Ricky Bishop will never forget and is grateful for everyone who came out for him.

“Man, I tell you I’m overwhelmed by all the support you know what turned out today,” Bishop said.

To donate, click here for the GoFundMe link.