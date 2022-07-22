WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to head downtown for some of the best tacos in town!

The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting its Second Annual Taco Fest.

Last year, the festival was created in response to a negative comment about Wichita Falls’ Hispanic community, and this year, they plan for it to be even bigger.

“We’re going to have more than 12 vendors of tacos. We’re going to have a dessert row right here with funnel cakes and ice cream, agua frescas, margaritas. It’s going to be a fun day for all the families,” Keyla Ahow said.

Taco Fest is Saturday, July 23, starting at noon at Bud Daniel Park.

The event is free to attend but all funds will go toward Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative scholarship programs for future leaders of Wichita Falls.