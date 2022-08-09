WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber and city officials gathered Tuesday morning, to take officials with the Texas Downtown Association on a tour of the downtown area.

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said members from the association were impressed by the progress that’s been made so far, as well as, the programs that are in place to enhance development in the area.

Focal points included Park Central, as well as the growing art scene downtown. Schmader said having an outside perspective on the downtown area, shed a light on some big wins for the city.

“Having three professionals that do this across the State of Texas come in and say you guys need to celebrate the wins that you do have because y’all have done some great things in your downtown area. The programs that you already have in place are only going to make that better,” Schmader said.

She says overall, association members were impressed most by the residential opportunities, in the downtown area.