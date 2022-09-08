NOTE: Refresh this story throughout the day for periodic updates as the 7th Annual Day of Giving goes on toward its fundraising goal for local nonprofits.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is officially underway as the 7th Annual Day of Giving kicked off at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and the donations are already rolling in for area nonprofits.

Texoma Gives’ annual Day of Giving is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.

Online giving for Texoma Gives will run until 10 p.m. this evening.

Follow Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates throughout the day on how much money has been raised across Texoma for local nonprofit organizations.

Over 200 nonprofits spanning 24 counties in Texas and Oklahoma will participate in the 7th annual event that has raised over $7.3 million since its inception in 2016.

Last year’s fundraising goal of $1.5 million was surpassed with over three hours remaining. In 2022, the goal of Texoma Gives is to surpass $1.8 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Participating Local Nonprofits

More than 200 area nonprofit organizations will participate in Texoma Gives in 2022. The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.