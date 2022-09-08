NOTE: Refresh this story throughout the day for periodic updates as the 7th Annual Day of Giving goes on toward its fundraising goal for local nonprofits.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is officially underway as the 7th Annual Day of Giving kicked off at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and the donations are already rolling in for area nonprofits.
Texoma Gives’ annual Day of Giving is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.
Online giving for Texoma Gives will run until 10 p.m. this evening.
Follow Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates throughout the day on how much money has been raised across Texoma for local nonprofit organizations.
Over 200 nonprofits spanning 24 counties in Texas and Oklahoma will participate in the 7th annual event that has raised over $7.3 million since its inception in 2016.
Last year’s fundraising goal of $1.5 million was surpassed with over three hours remaining. In 2022, the goal of Texoma Gives is to surpass $1.8 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.
To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.
Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.
All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Participating Local Nonprofits
More than 200 area nonprofit organizations will participate in Texoma Gives in 2022. The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.
- A World For Children
- Action Against Opioids
- Affirming Texas Family Services
- All Hands Cultural Community Center
- Allred Chapel Project
- Alzheimer’s Association – N. Central Texas
- Archer County Museum & Arts Center
- Archer Public Library
- Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD
- Arts Council WF
- Backdoor Theater
- Basecamp Lindsey
- Bellevue Ex-Student’s Association
- Best of Burkburnett Scholarship Fund
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County
- Big Pasture Education Foundation
- Bluegrove VFD
- Bowman Community VFD
- Boys & Girls Club of Vernon
- Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls
- Burkburnett Blacksox Baseball
- Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club
- Burkburnett Historical Society
- Burkburnett Legacy Foundation
- Burkburnett Meals on Wheels
- Camp Fire North Texas
- Camp Fire Wilbarger County Council
- Camp Lu Jo
- CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Inc.
- Catholic Charities Fort Worth – NW Campus
- Center for Creative Living
- Center for Nonprofit Management & Leadership – MSU
- Christian Family Network Television, Inc.
- Chaparral Baptist Assembly
- Child Advocates – CASA of Red River
- Child Care Partners
- Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, Inc.
- Children’s Miracle Network
- Chisholm Trail Arts Council
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association
- Choices Young County
- Christ Counseling Ministry
- Christian Helping Hands/Heather’s Hope
- Christmas in Action – Wichita County, TX, Inc.
- Christ Prison Ministry
- Clay 4-H Council
- Clay County Animal Shelter
- Clay County Historical Society, Inc.
- Clay County Memorial Hospital Foundation
- Clay County Outreach
- Clay County Senior Citizens, Inc.
- Communities In Schools – Greater Wichita Falls Area
- Dexter Foundation
- Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc.
- Easy Street Animal Shelter
- Edwards Public Library
- Electra Grand Theater, Inc.
- Electra Hospital Foundation
- Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Inc.
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- First Step, Inc.
- Friberg-Cooper VFD
- Friends of Bowie Public Library
- Friends of Notre Dame
- Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter
- Friends of the Burkburnett Library
- Friends of the Electra Public Library
- Friends of the Holliday Public Library
- Friends of the Jacksboro Animal Shelter
- Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library
- Grace Ministries
- Graham Crisis Center, Inc.
- Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls
- Hands to Hands Community Fund
- Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic
- Henrietta Boy Scouts
- Henrietta VFD
- Holliday Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Holy Family Classical Academy
- Hope Cemetery Foundation
- Hope Center Ministries – Holliday
- Hope Center Ministries – Wichita Falls
- Hospice of Wichita Falls
- House of Mercy Enterprises
- Humane Society of Wichita County
- Humane Society of Young County
- Hunting With Soldiers, Inc.
- Inheritance Adoptions
- Interfaith Outreach Services
- Jack County Museum Association
- JJ Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Junior League of Wichita Falls, Inc.
- K.R.O.S.S. Johnson House – Seymour
- Katie’s Kids Camp
- Katy’s Dog Sanctuary
- Keep Olney Beautiful
- Kell House Heritage Center
- Kelly’s Wildlife Care
- KMOC
- Lawton AMBUCS
- Lawton Community Theater
- Leadership Wichita Falls
- Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas
- M.A.V.A.
- Marie Detty Youth & Family Services Center
- Miss Fannie’s Friends
- Museum of the Great Plains
- Night To Shine – Wichita Falls
- Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter
- North Texas Area United Way
- North Texas Pantry
- North Texas Rehabilitation Center
- Northwest Texas Council – Boy Scouts of America
- Olney Christian Community Center
- Olney Community Library
- Olney Education Foundation
- Olney VFD
- One Block At A Time
- One True Light
- Outpost Connections
- Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center
- Petrolia VFD
- P.E.T.S. Clinic
- Peyton’s Project
- Phased In
- Play for All Inclusive Community Playground
- Project Back To School – Burkburnett
- Project Back To School – Wichita Falls
- Rathgeber Hospitality House
- Red River Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship
- Red River Valley Museum
- Resident Services Opportunities of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority
- River Bend Nature Center
- Saint Jo Public Library
- Senior Benefits Resource Group
- Seymour Hospital Foundation
- SIDS and Kids of Texoma
- Southern Grit Advocacy
- Southside Youth Senter
- Special Olympics Texas
- Stephens County Humane Society
- Stop Child Abuse Today Group of Montague County DBA Montague County Child Welfare Board
- Straight Street
- Tales ‘n’ Trails Museum
- Texas Family Initiative
- Texas Pit Crew
- Texas Ramp Project
- Texoma Alliance To Stop Abuse, Inc.
- The Arc of Wichita County
- The Friendly Door, Inc. – Meals on Wheels of Iowa Park
- The James Bruner TK Ranch
- THE Kitchen – Meals on Wheels
- The Montague County Carpenter’s Shop DBA Nocona Senior Center
- The Museum of North Texas History
- The Opal Center
- The Salvation Army – Wichita Falls
- The Starfish Foundation
- The Upside, Advocacy and Advancement for Individuals with Down Syndrome
- The Whiteside Museum of Natural History
- The Wild Animal Sanctuary – Texas
- United Regional Foundation
- United Way of Southwest Oklahoma
- Valley View VFD
- Vernon Meals on Wheels
- Volunteer Services Council for North Texas State Hospital (WF Campus)
- West Central Oklahoma FCA – Kathy Wilson Area Rep
- WFACF Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce “Bright Stars” Scholarship
- WFACF John Crane Scholarship Fund
- WFACF Scholarship Fund
- WFACF Volunteer Fire Department Fund
- Whispers of Hope Horse Farm
- Wichita Adult Literacy Council
- Wichita Christian School
- Wichita County Child Welfare Board
- Wichita County Medical Alliance
- Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Wichita Falls Art Association
- Wichita Falls Ballet Theater
- Wichita Falls Buddy Walk
- Wichita Falls Cattle Baron’s Ball
- Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers
- Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Inc.
- Wichita Falls ISD Foundation, Inc.
- Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas
- Wichita Falls Symphony League
- Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO)
- Wichita West VFD
- Wilbarger County Child Welfare Board, Inc.
- Wilbarger Humane Society
- Wild Bird Rescue, Inc.
- Work Services Corporation ICARE Fund
- YMCA of Wichita Falls
- Young County Museum of History & Culture
- Young County Olney Senior Cub Center
- Young County Warrior Ranch
- Young Life of Wichita Falls
- Youth Opportunities Center
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative