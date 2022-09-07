WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is Thursday, and there are plenty of organizations you can support this year, like the All Hands Cultural Community Center.

The center has been a staple in the eastside community for many years, providing essential programs for the youth and elderly, but their gym has always been without air conditioning, which makes it hard to have fun in those hot months.

Now, with some of your help through Texoma Gives, the team hopes they can change that.

“We’ve been working on an AC project for our gym for a year; we’re making progress, but we really need the help from the community to help finish this project,” James Harris with the All Hands Cultural Community Center said.

Although some of the fundraising for the project has been done, Harris said the group still has a ways to go before they can finish it.

“It’s about a 55-thousand to 60-thousand cost; we’ve had some donations, we’ve had some equipment donated and things like that,” Harris said. “We’ve had enough money to kind of get it started, but we’re at a critical point right now, so through Texoma Gives, we’d like to get some good donations to help finish this project.”

If you’d like to donate to the All Hands Cultural Community Center, click here.