WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 16-hour Texoma Gives fundraiser kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday, September 8.

Over a million dollars had been raised by 2:30 p.m., with a little less than 8 hours left in the day.

Community members have been up all day, and there is still time to donate to one of the 200-plus nonprofits participating.

Texoma Gives is the largest fundraiser of the year, and Texoma was up bright and early ready to give. And what better way to wake up Texoma other than a kick-off party?

This is the first time since 2019 that the kick-off party has been held.

“I’ve never been in a place that treats their nonprofits like Wichita Falls, and it was great to be able to support this and everything that’s going on,” Wichita Christian Dean of Students Adam Lynskey said.

Since the beginning of Texoma Gives seven years ago, $7.3 million have been raised, and giving is easy.

“All online; you can stay home and drink your coffee and go to texomagives.org, pick your favorite charities and make your contributions,” Texoma Gives Chairman Josh Andrajack said.

One local nonprofit is The Arc of Wichita County, an organization to aid community members of all ages with disabilities.

The Arc Community Integration and Behavior Specialist Dr. Frank Del Rio said without Texoma Gives, a lot of organizations wouldn’t exist.

“Texoma Gives is extremely important,” Dr. Del Rio said. “Not only for the financial reasons; you know, we get money, and that certainly helps our programming, but for us, equally important is getting the message out that we’re here.”

Remember, giving for Texoma Gives ends at 10 p.m. Thursday, September 8. Happy Giving!