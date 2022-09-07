WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The countdown is over for the largest fundraising event of the year. Texoma gives starts Thursday, September 8, and this year, there are more than 200 nonprofits to choose from.

With Texoma Gives quickly approaching, one organization is raising money to build a life-sized bronze sculpture to remember a local woman who made history across the state of Texas.

“Texoma Gives is a way for nonprofits to raise money on whatever fundraiser they decide, so we decided to do it over Charlye Ferris,” Brittney Cottingham with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture said. “We’re trying to raise $13,000, and that will go towards the completion of this sculpture project.”

Farris is a Wichita Falls native, graduating from Booker T Washington back in 1945.

She then went on to become the first African-American woman to become a lawyer in the state of Texas.

“She got her law degree, got her license here in Texas and then decided to come back to Wichita County to practice law,” Cottingham said.

During Texoma Gives, more than 200 nonprofit organizations fundraise to pay for certain projects or everyday expenses.

Since everything is online, giving is easy. All you have to do is go to texomagives.org and pick an organization.

“You go to the Texoma Gives website and search Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, our fundraising page will pop up,” Cottingham said. “So what we’re doing is, we would like to encourage, for example you, if you wanted to promote our campaign. You can donate $10 and encourage 10 friends to do the same.”

This is the 7th annual giving event from the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. On September 8th, community members will have 16 hours to donate to the nonprofits of their choice.

Since the start of Texoma Gives, $7.3 million has been raised for nonprofits across 24 Texoma counties.

“What it does is, the thousand upon thousands of people in our region that these 217 nonprofits work with and for, it provides an incredible impact on all these people,” Texoma Gives Chairman Josh Andrajack said.

Giving back to these local nonprofits provides them with the oppurtunity to give back to our community.

“I personally think that it’s great that our project is celebrating a Texoma legend, a Texas legend, an American icon,” Cottingham said. “I think it’s inspiring to those in our community to know that when you’re from here, you can do great things.”

Don’t forget – giving begins at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, and the process is easy.