WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Broken Tap in downtown Wichita Falls finally got to celebrate eight successful years in business.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Gold Coat Ambassadors helped mark the eighth anniversary with an official ribbon cutting since owner Stacy Hawkins says they never really held a grand opening celebration. So what better time to do it than on the eighth anniversary?

Hawkins says she attributes the bar’s success to her location in downtown as well as the tremendous community support she’s received over the years.

“Honestly, the one thing that we have is a very diverse group of people that come in here. It’s all walks of life. Everyone should feel welcome. Yeah, I call it the everybody bar, it’s a place for anybody and everybody,” Hawkins said.

Visit The Broken Tap’s Facebook page for more information.