WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In downtown Wichita Falls Sunday, 16 people faced off in an axe throwing competition for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Depot Axe Throwing Lounge held the contest, named “In Your Free Time”, with the qualification period starting Thursday, June 2, and ending Saturday, July 30. The top 16 competitors faced off Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m.

One lucky winner walked away with a $200 first-place prize.

The Depot Owner Cynthia Doten said this event was a great way to get new people into town.

“People from Abilene drove down here, and so it was a good turnout,” Doten said. “We have newer people this time, and I think people are starting to come in more on Sundays because they are aware we are open Sundays now, so being with the tournament, they see people coming in, and that brings people because we have more of a crowd than we did last Sunday.”

The list of winners was decided shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The four prize winners are as follows:

Dent from Wichita Falls – $200 prize Chris M. from Wichita Falls – $150 prize Chris V. from Abilene – $100 prize Jack from Duncan – $50 prize

If you’re looking to try out your axe throwing skills, The Depot is open Thursdays through Sundays. To find their hours, click here.