WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since Black Friday is all wrapped up, Christmas festivities are now in full swing.

One of the highly anticipated Christmas events this season is the ‘Polar Bear Express’ and trolley rides throughout the neighborhoods around Midwestern State University. The Jolley style ride started running through town back in 2014 with just one trolley.

Now, there are three trams that run carrying tons of folks who enjoy seeing the shiny, bright lights. Michael Kephart, the owner and operator of the Polar Bear Express loves to see the community enjoy the festivities year after year.

“They just they come out they’re excited, they’re excited as we are, you know, ready to go for a ride,” Kephart said. ” This gave us a tradition for a lot of families, so, I mean, we got them not a ten years old not coming out that came out and road will never be so it’s pretty cool deal.”

The Polar Bear Express WF trolley will run from 6-10 p.m. Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 25.

The December dates for the ride are Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1-3; Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 7-10; and nightly Dec. 15 through Christmas night. Tickets are $10 and children under age 5 ride free. MSU Texas students with current ID ride free any night the trollies are in operation. Check here for updates.