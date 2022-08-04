WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are now two contested races in the WFISD Board of Trustees election.

Incumbent Tom Bursey has filed for re-election to the District 5 seat he has held since 2016.

He is the second incumbent now to file for re-election, leaving only Elizabeth Yeager as the only incumbent not to file yet.

District 1 trustee Bob Payton announced he was not running for his seat again.

Bursey served 22 years in the Air Force before retiring.

He was appointed to an open seat on the board in July 2016, then ran and won the seat that November.

Candidate filing deadline for the election is August 22 and early voting begins October 24. Four seats are on the November ballot with a total of six candidates filed.