WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A manufacturing plant that was set to close in 2021 has been acquired by another local company, keeping dozens of jobs in Wichita Falls and creating new opportunities.

Delta T Thermal Solutions LLC, a Sharp Iron Group Company, announced they have entered into an agreement with Tranter Inc. to acquire product assets and an over 150,000 square foot manufacturing plant located off Burkburnett Road in Wichita Falls.

This comes after Tranter announced they would close the plant by the end of 2021.

The purchase prevents the closure from happening and keeps over 60 jobs in Wichita Falls while adding the possibility of new ones in the future.

The new company will be led by Scott Poenitzsch, former Vice President and General Manager of Tranter, who possesses extensive experience in the heat exchanger industry as well as decades of experience in leading companies in the international B2B environment with a focus on enhancing customer value.

Poenitzsch holds an Associate’s Degree in Metallurgy, Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical/Thermal Engineering as well as an MBA in International Business.

The product assets include PLATECOIL®, ECONOCOIL® and MaxChanger® heat exchanger product lines. These products enjoyed a long and rich legacy under the Tranter brand, serving wide range of international market applications from HVAC, oil & gas, beverage, food processing and defense.

Delta T Thermal Solutions looks forward to continuing to provide heat exchanger solutions to global customers with these unique products, with design and manufacturing remaining in north Texas.

Sharp Iron Group, headquartered in Wichita Falls, has a 40-year legacy of providing high-quality, cost-effective manufacturing support to original equipment manufacturers in industries such as aerospace, semiconductors, mining, medical, water, energy, marine, and more.

With 200,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and over 100 professionals on staff, Sharp Iron provides a strong base from which to launch this new venture, with plans to support the market with PLATECOIL®, ECONOCOIL®, and MaxChanger® products for years to come.

The companies also look forward to identifying synergies that will enhance product offerings and provide better support to their customers, including fabricated products from Sharp Iron that may compliment the Delta T products.

Additionally, these synergies will lay the foundation for strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses in the future.

Delta T Thermal Solutions will share Sharp Iron’s focus on building a culture of integrity and long-term perspective, with an emphasis on honesty, fair employment and business practices, and an unwavering commitment to ethical principles as we strive to meet the increasing demands of customers around the world.