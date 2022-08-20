WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the Tale of Two Farmers Markets as Downtown Development took over the original location, and the Farmers Market Association opened their farmers market over at OneLife Church on Austin Street.

The Farmers Market Association held their grand opening of their new location for their farmers market Saturday, August 20, after separating from the place many of us have been in past years: the original downtown location on Ohio Avenue.

“You know, I really feel like it’s a breath of fresh air,” Blair Ramon, owner of Gilbert Creek Gardens said. “We had the drama of everything going on, but showing up here this morning with the cooler weather and seeing everybody out, it’s really been a refreshing, happy thing to see.”

Ramon chose to follow the Farmers Market Association, and so did many other vendors after their lease was not renewed with Downtown Development.

“I think for me, it was Becky Morath,” Ramon said. “The Morath’s started the Farmers Market and really was the totem pole for our market, and so after talking to her, and talking about all the things that had happened, when she made the decision to move, I felt like it was right for our farmer as well.”

Though a majority of vendors left for the new location, some stayed loyal to the original location due to the sense of home that it gives.

“I was happy to stay here,” Buck Wild Bohemian Owner Corsi Donovan said. “Whenever I saw the layout and I realized that about half of our vendors were gone, it made me sad. I have so many people that would come by my booth week after week and ask, ‘Will you be here?’ And I would normally have a booth right outside the door, and I love that location, and to be honest, I like this location.”

Donovan said she’s familiar with the original location and believes the community sees that location as the farmers market. She said she hopes others will follow suit and choose to be a vendor at the original farmers market location.

“Of course I would like to see more vendors back,” Donovan said. “I’d like to see even more new faces. More people maybe branch out and reach out to the farmers market. It would be so nice to have this building full again.”

Both farmers markets are hoping to grow community support as this Tale of Two Markets continues.

