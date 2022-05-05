WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday announced reaching a “long-hoped-for” milestone in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional, announced United Regional has zero COVID-19 patients in-house for the first time since June 2020.

“COVID admissions, and resulting inpatient COVID volumes, have trended significantly downward since early March, finally reaching this long-hoped-for mark,” Cowling said.

Cowling recognized the staff and physicians of United Regional who have worked tirelessly to ensure the Wichita Falls community received the best pandemic care.

And while new case numbers, active case numbers, and hospitalizations continue to decline, Cowling said United Regional will be ready if a new variant or uptick in cases again plagues Wichita County.

“With an uptick in COVID cases again being observed nationwide, United Regional remains prepared to continue caring for the heal care needs of our community, whatever comes,” Cowling said.

Please find Cowling’s full statement below: