WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A project we have watched develop over the last six years, Veterans Memorial Plaza may be getting a new location.

The lake Wichita Committee met Tuesday to discuss. Chairman David Coleman says there were a couple factors that prevented a decision being made.

Some of the factors which stopped the committee from voting included the process a new design and cost. The new plan is to move the Veterans Plaza from the boat ramp to Lake Wichita Park and make it more accessible to the community of Wichita Falls.

“The committee voiced favorably that they would like to see it build at Lake Wichita Park but the question is we are so far down the road with our construction contract and the design for the other location at the boat ramp, is it really feasible at this point, in terms of cost and schedule, to change the site,” Coleman said.

The goal for Coleman is to have the site ready for Veteran’s Day.

Over the next few days of Lake Wichita will be having meetings with contractors and meet again for a decision in two weeks.