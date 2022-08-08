WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee Miser, 24, from Devol, Oklahoma was found deceased on scene.

He said that Miser failed to follow the curve of the road as the roadway turns from Southwest Parkway on to north bound Henry S. Grace Freeway. He said the motorcycle then struck a concrete pillar that held a street light in the past.

Sergeant Eipper said the exact time of the crash is unknown as there were no witnesses.

He said that Miser was not wearing a helmet and that the investigation is still pending with an autopsy ordered.

He said this is the eleventh fatality crash for the year of 2022 in Wichita Falls.