WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More people want to get outdoors for some exercise, and a few people spent their morning going for a walk around the park with a doctor.

After COVID-19 hit, Walk With a Doc was put on pause, but now, people are excited for its return.

Residents gathered at Hamilton Park with their t-shirts and walking shoes on, Saturday morning, September 10.

A physician was also there to talk about the importance of exercise and health before the walk started. The walk took place along Weeks Park Trail and lasted about 30-40 minutes.

Internal Medicine Physician Allen Brajer said this event is a great way to be active and promote fitness in the community.

“It kind of gets the word out to be healthy, and it’s a motivator, and we’re trying to get people engaged into their health and be healthier,” Brajer said. “Kind of a springboard; we’re hoping for more health and more exercise, aerobic fitness in the community.”

If you missed the walk Saturday, don’t worry. They plan to host a walk on the second Saturday of every month for the rest of the year. The walks are set to begin at 9 a.m.