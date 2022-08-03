WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Board members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce have appointed an interim President and CEO to fill in after Henry Florsheim’s departure as the search for the next leader of the Chamber begins.

According to the Chamber’s website, Richard Gordon, former Executive Director of the Burk Development Corporation, is listed as the Chamber’s Interim President/CEO.

The appointment comes less than a week after the effective resignation date of former Chamber CEO Henry Florsheim, who left that role to accept an economic development position in the City of Cedar Hill in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Florsheim served as the President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber for nearly a decade. When reflecting on his time in Wichita Falls, Florsheim said a lot of progress has been made since he arrived in 2013.

“I’ll say that for the whole community, we have made a ton of progress here and some things that are really key in becoming a city where more and more people want to live,” Florsheim said.

Appointing an interim is just the first step. Gordon will lead the Chamber for a time period of about four months while a nationwide search is underway to find the next leader of the Chamber.

During Gordon’s time as the interim, a search committee will work with Jorgenson Consulting, the premier executive search firm for economic development chamber organizations to conduct a national search for Florsheim’s replacement.