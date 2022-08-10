WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.

According to a statement from the Farmers Market Association, the new location will be 807 Austin St. at the pavilion for OneLife Community Church. The location is the former Straight Street organization.

Opening day for the new farmers market is set for Saturday, August 20. Opening day is also the market’s Salsa Day, which will feature a salsa contest and live music.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market hours will remain Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, October 22.