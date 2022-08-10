WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is aiming to raise awareness and funds for those in our area facing food insecurity.

On Saturday, September 3, the WFAFB will host a 5K and 10K run/walk and 5K and 10 mile ride starting at 9 a.m.

According to the food bank, one in six adults and one in four children in our community are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

All proceeds from this fun run/walk and ride will go right back into purchasing food for those in need in the 12-county service area. Every dollar donated through entry or donation can purchase two meals for our friends and neighbors in need.

The starting point for this race will be at the Hamilton Park Pavilion with riders and runners/walkers going in split directions.

Registration fees are $25 for adults and $15 for children. T-shirts are only guaranteed for those registered on or before Friday, August 26, at 4 p.m.

Those interested in registering can do so on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank website or through the “Miles for Meals” Facebook event.