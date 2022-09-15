WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are working to determine what caused a vacant home to catch fire early Thursday morning at the corner of Seymour Road and Wenonah Avenue.

According to Eddie Mawson, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Seymour Road just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Mawson said upon arrival, responding firefighters reported fire showing from the rear of the house, a single-story home that has been vacant for some time.

According to authorities, no one was at the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Mawson said the estimated damage costs total around $35,000, with $30,000 estimated in damage to the structure and $5,000 estimated in damage to the contents of the residence.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigation is underway.

