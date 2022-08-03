WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.

When arriving to the scene around 4:21 a.m. firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and found the fire coming from one of the bedrooms.

After searching the building, they found that the fire started in the window frame and continued up into the attic area.

WFFD crews had to pull the roof off of the porch and made entry to extinguish the area in the attic.

Firefighters then had to use a chain saw to cut away an outside part of the home to gain access to hidden areas containing fire.

The home was found to be vacant but Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock said that the residence was being inhabited by homeless people and their activities inside the home started the fire. The home had no utilities and had been vacant for some time.

The damage to the home is estimated at $20,000 and there were no contents inside the home besides waste.