Sandy Camp (left) and Susan Grisel (right) announced their candidacy for the WFISD School Board Thursday, July 28.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls women have announced their runs for positions on the Wichita Falls ISD School Board.

A former WFISD educator is throwing her name in the hat for School Board Trustee.

Sandy Camp stood before the community and her friends Thursday morning to announce she is running for the Trustee At Large position.

Camp served 34 years with the WFISD in positions ranging from teacher and tutor to principal. She said that her time in the district has given her great insight into varying needs, which include budgeting and enrollment issues.

“They are very big issues,” Camp said. “The budget is going to be balanced over time; it won’t be balanced overnight, and we will have to use the funds that we have to allocate money for curriculum.”

Camp also believes that her knowledge of the classroom and knowing what teachers and kids face on a day-to-day basis can serve as benefit to her role on the board.

Another woman who ran for the school board in 2018 is back on the campaign trail.

Susan Grisel is hoping to expand on her involvement with the school by announcing her candidacy for Place 1 on the school board.

Grisel credits seeing the value of education through her volunteer work with kids as what has led her to run for school board.

Grisel said her decision to run was not a direct reaction to recent WFISD problems and that her biggest motivation for running is to protect education.

“We have to remember that this is what it is about; it’s about education, it always has been, it always will be, and it will continue to be about educating our students,” Grisel said. “I think that goes hand-in-hand with supporting our teachers and then keeping a balanced budget and being wise stewards of the financial tax dollars that we’re entrusted to use to educate the kids in our district.”

Grisel added that she believes being a parent of a student currently in the district is an advantage because she gains a perspective through her child’s friends and teachers on the issues they face.