WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the first day of school for the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and the start of a new school year comes with a fresh start for administration.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee wants to ensure parents that their kids will be safe in WFISD schools. It’s Dr. Lee’s first day as superintendent in Wichita Falls ISD, and he seems pretty optimistic about the 2022-2023 school year.

“I have a purpose to be here, a meaning to be here, so I’m excited about my entry, I’m excited about the school year and excited about what the school year brings,” Lee said.

The kids also seem pretty excited to be back.

“I’m excited to have fun with them and make new friends,” First grader Libby said.

With school shootings, many parents are weary about the safety of their children while at school, but Dr. Lee ensures parents that all proper precautions are being taken.

“We want to ensure that our students are safe, so some of the things you probably noticed is that when you walked in, you walked in to vestibules,” Lee said. “You’ll notice doors are locked, and we’re going to be doing door audits so they are not propped open.”

The state of Texas now requires one main entrance, parent and teacher I.D. systems and interior locked doors.

“Kids go out, and we have magnets inbetween where they can go in and out quickly, and they can shut those doors to keep everything locked,” Lee said. “The main thing with our safety is that we’re not propping doors open, that we’re keeping doors locked and that we’re being vigilant with all of the kids around the school district. We want to be the premier district in Region 9 throughout the state, and that starts today.”

We at KFDX want to thank all of the teachers in the district for being up and ready to start a new school year off in Wichita Falls.