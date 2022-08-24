WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for new recruits for the position of Police Officer Trainee.

According to a press release, the WFPD is anticipating a higher number of retirements than usual in the near future and wishes to congratulate the faithful service of those officers while still staying focused on the future manning of the WFPD with well-trained professionals.

The Civil Service Examination for Police Officer Trainee will be adminstered Saturday, October 29, and Tuesday, November 1, at 8 a.m. in the City of Wichita Falls Training Center at 710 Flood St.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 28. You can apply through the WFPD website or on the City of Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page.

The Police Academy is 26 weeks of classroom and hands-on training taught by seasoned Wichita Falls police officers. The academy includes scenario-based training where you can experience a vast array of real life scenarios in a controlled environment.

After the academy, new officers will get field training with a field training officer for 16 weeks.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said the large number of retirements coming up is more than he’s seen in his nearly 30-year career.

“We want people; we would love to have more females, more folks from the Black community come and serve, be on the team and to serve the people of Wichita Falls,” Sgt. Eipper said. “Those are definitely our goals, but we want good, professional people who really take this job seriously and take it as a career, not just a job.”

The Wichita Falls Police Department’s 76th training academy is planned to begin in February 2023.