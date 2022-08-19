WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man faces multiple felony charges after officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they seized marijuana, THC products, and cash while executing a search warrant.

Cason Brenden Allen mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Cason Brenden Allen, 20, of Wichita Falls, faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor offense following Thursday’s arrest:

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana Over 5 lbs Under 50 lbs (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 Over 400 Grams (Felony)

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the WFPD’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Village Apartments.

Officers said they arrested Allen in the parking lot after he conducted a narcotics transaction.

They said he was in possession of a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun at the time of his arrest.

Officers executed the warrant at Allen’s apartment. The search yielded:

6.4 pounds of marijuana

470 grams of various THC products

$1,163 in cash

Allen is currently booked in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.