WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several junior high-aged kids received graduation diplomas after joining the Police Patrol this week for the eighth annual Junior Police Academy with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

During the course of the week, the kids got to learn the ins and outs of the police department by sitting with dispatch, working with hostage negotiators, getting in the water with the scuba team and experiencing patrol scenarios.

WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said that he’s proud of the kids and feels they benefit from the experience.

“It pairs them up with police officers in a non-adversarial way,” Hughes said. “One of the biggest things that we want to do is to make sure the kids see us as normal, everyday people, just like they are, and know that we’re community helpers. We’re here in the community to help them should they need assistance, and they can always come to a police officer for help.”

The Junior Police Academy is offered twice a year. However, the next one won’t be until 2023, and we will announce when the registration period for that opens.