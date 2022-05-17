WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police say they’ve recently seen an increase in fentanyl-laced pills that appear to be the drug Percocet, also known as oxycodone.

The 30-milligram pills are blue in color and are being purchased illegally on the street.

Fentanyl is a synthetic form of opioid that’s similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

As a reminder, do not take any drug unless it is prescribed to you and you’re confident of its origin.

If you have any information about anyone possessing or selling suspicious pills, you’re asked to call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Click here to visit the DEA website for more information.