WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Typically on Labor Day, people kick back and relax. Kids are home from school and many are off of work.

The holiday symbolically means that summer is coming to an end.

“I look at it as Labor Day is a day you spend time with family. So you actually take this day, for the ones who actually have the holiday off, to spend time with your family. You should be doing something together,” Shaunte Gates said.

Labor Day was a part of the American Organized Labor Movement. At the time, unions were fighting for improvements in their workplace. In 1894, Congress passed the bill for Labor Day to become a federal holiday.

“We work every day so we become tired. So a day to acknowledge workers ad to get some rest. That’s Labor Day,” Christian Ofori said.

Although most are at home, one local business has employees working hard, but for a good cause.

Love’s Truck Stop is using the day to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, and honestly, they don’t seem to mind.

“Honestly, it’s awesome. I love working here. This is a great place to work and we’re doing something awesome by trying to help raise money for our local hospital. So, it’s a fun day!” Lizzy Martinez said.

We should take this holiday to acknowledge all hard workers in our community.

“We do appreciate them. We do encourage them for what they do,” Ofori said.

“Happy Labor Day!” Martinez said.