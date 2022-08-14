WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Hotter’N Hell Hundred have released a map of remote parking locations ahead of the cycling event.
As of Sunday, August 14, there are over 20 parking areas open to cyclists and volunteers for the Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, events.
Find the map locations here:
- Wichita Falls City Hall: 1305 6th Street
- Municipal Court: 613 Bluff Street
- Old Holiday Inn: 401 Broad Street
- FSB West Lot: 1313 8th Street
- FSB East Lot: 801 Burnett Street
- First United Methodist: 1006 11th Street
- Pistocco Lot: 701 Austin Street
- Wichita County Courthouse: 908 6th Street
- Wichita County Annex: 601 Scott Avenue
- Lindemann Garage: 710 7th Street
- J.S. Bridwell Ag Center: 111 N Burnett Street
- MWH Group: 624 7th Street
- Public Parking: 820 Ohio Avenue
- Bud Daniels Park: 910 Ohio Avenue
- WF Public Library: 1001 Indiana Avenue
- Hamilton Building: 705 Travis Street
- FSB South Lot: 907 Bluff Street
- Church of Christ: 1004 Bluff Street
- Oil & Gas Building: 817 8th Street
- T.C. White Lot: 708 Travis Street
- Wichita Tower: 813 Indiana Avenue
Hotter’N Hell Hundred is the biggest event of the year in Wichita Falls, with thousands of cyclists traveling from across the nation and even other countries to ride.
