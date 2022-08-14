WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Hotter’N Hell Hundred have released a map of remote parking locations ahead of the cycling event.

As of Sunday, August 14, there are over 20 parking areas open to cyclists and volunteers for the Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, events.

Find the map locations here:

Hotter’N Hell Hundred is the biggest event of the year in Wichita Falls, with thousands of cyclists traveling from across the nation and even other countries to ride.

You can find more information about the 2022 Hotter’N Hell Hundred here.