WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The countdown to the 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred is winding down, and some riders from out of town are racing to find a place to lay their head for the weekend.

Hotels like the local Econolodge say they are feeling the rush.

“Getting everything ready and making sure everything is set up for them, people are calling and making reservations; yeah, it’s been hectic,” said Sales Manager Troyce Dennis of the Wichita Falls Econolodge.

Dennis said Hotter’N Hell weekend is always a busy one for her team, but she’s thankful that folks choose to stay at their facility for the biggest event of the year, and their proximity to all the action makes for a great option.

“We’re less than a mile from the starting point, and that’s one of the reasons that we are a great location – being right off the highway for one, being right close to downtown for the other, it works out really good,” Dennis said.

For folks looking for a more nontraditional route for their weekend, the downtown YMCA has some space for them.

“It’s been going on for so many years, I know at least 25 plus years here at the Y,” VP of Operations for the downtown YMCA Steve Hudman said. “We offer indoor camping for some of the Hotter’N Hell participants.”

It’s exactly how it sounds.

“We’re bringing you inside, a little bit more protected, but you just bring your sleeping bags, your blow-up mattresses, fans, anything you’d bring with you camping,” Hudman said. “You bring it in here as well, locate your spot that you’re happy with and you stay for the next two nights.”

If you’re staying for one night, you’ll pay $60 dollars and $100 for two nights. Hudman said the best part is, you’ll only be three blocks from the starting line, and you’ll be supporting a local organization.

“We’re doing our part to help meet the needs of our community and really support this event that brings in so many people from all over the nation, and our piece is just a tiny little part,” Hudman said.

“We still have a few reservations available if people still need a place,” Dennis said. “They’re more than welcome to call and make a reservation, I’m not sure if we’re open online for reservations, but call anytime.”

Both of these organizations want to get you checked in safe for the weekend.

For information on what lodging options are left for the event, click here. For more information about YMCA indoor camping, click here.