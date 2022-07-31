WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Driving is always risky, and you should always drive defensively, but there are some areas in town where drivers might need to pay extra attention to prevent wrecks.

According to traffic information provided by the Wichita Falls Police Department, intersections are the most common areas for wrecks to occur.

Four intersections along Southwest Parkway and three on Kell Boulevard have high numbers of wrecks caused by failure to yield to traffic lights, speeding, driver inattention and driving while intoxicated.

Those intersections are:

Southwest Parkway and Professional

Southwest Parkway and Taft

Southwest Parkway and Kemp

Southwest Parkway and Fairway

Kell West and Holliday

Kell East and Holliday

Kell West and Kemp

WFPD say drivers should also pay extra attention when driving anywhere on Kemp Boulevard from Southwest Parkway to US 82 (Kell Freeway), as that entire road has a high number of wrecks.

Another common area for wrecks is on Lawrence Road between Call Field and Kell West. The most common reasons for wrecks on this road are attempted left hand turns and driver inattention.

In order to drive defensively, you always need to be aware of your surroundings and checking your mirrors to know what other vehicles, pedestrians or bicycles may be around you. Don’t depend on other drivers to always follow the rules of the road, and be prepared in case another driver does something unexpected.

A wreck can happen anywhere, not just in the areas listed above, so always be careful and observant when driving.

“Our citizens are safe to drive anywhere in our city but we encourage them to maintain their attention on the task at hand while driving,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.