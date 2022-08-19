WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Animal Services is inviting the public to help Clear the Shelters this Saturday, August 20.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the adoption fee will be waived, and the shelter will have several fun activities to celebrate animals finding their forever homes.

There will be food trucks, fun crafts for the kids, goodie bags for adopters, drawings for prizes and more.

Animal Services said since the first of August, 159 animals have been taken in. That is an unusually high number, and the center needs your help to find these animals forever homes.

All animal adoptions include:

Vaccinations

De-wormer

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs older than 6 months

Flea and tick preventative

Microchipping

Adopters must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice. Animals 6-months or older will be taken to the chosen veterinarians by Animal Services staff.

Adopted puppies and kittens younger than 6-months-old will be given a date that the procedure must be completed.

You can see adoptable animals online here or by stopping by the Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road.