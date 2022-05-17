WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to an increase in animal intakes, the city of Wichita Falls is waiving adoption fees in hopes of animals will find a home.

The fee will be waived until Saturday, May 21.

Included in each adoption:

Vaccinations

De-worming

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs six months and older

Flea and tick preventative

Microchipping

Adopters must pre-pay for the pet to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice, and pets six months or older will be taken to the vet’s office by animal services staff.

Puppies and kittens under six months will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by with a pre-paid receipt on file.

Click here to visit the website or call 940-761-8894 for questions or more information.