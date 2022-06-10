WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Reclaim Center is now so full that staff says they can no longer accept surrendered pets at the moment.

Animal Care and Adoption Supervisor Diann Bowman says in the past month alone they have had 44 owner surrenders causing them to be over capacity.

Because of this, the animal reclaim center is holding an adoption special, meaning it will only cost $20 to adopt any pet they have available, or you can get two kittens for 20 dollars.

She says they run into this problem each year but it’s never been this bad.

“I mean these babies deserve a loving home. They need someone to love them and to take care of them and provide a good life for them, all living animals deserve that,” Bowman said.

Bowman says if you don’t have the means to adopt right now there are still several ways you can help by donating money, or even items like canned cat food, bedding, toys, and other dog and cat related items, as well as donating your time by becoming a volunteer.

For more information on how to do so click here.