WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — St. Matthew Baptist Church in Wichita Falls is having their Annual Back To School Supply and Clothing Drive to help kids in the community.

This will be their 19th year giving back to the community.

This year’s drive will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on July 30 at St. Matthew Baptist Church located on 412 Dallas Street.

St. Matthew Baptist Church is asking for any and all school supplies, backpacks, and gently used clothing items for students. Children must be present to receive supplies.

If you have any questions in regards to the drive, you can contact Pastor Doris Smith at (940) 766-0316.