WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In honor of the holiday season, Wichita Falls officials have announced that residents can expect slight scheduling adjustments made to city offices.

All city offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and on Monday, January 1, 2024.

However, to maintain a solid trash maintenance schedule, sanitation workers will be picking up trash on Tuesday, December 26, according to city official Chris Horgen.

According to Horgen, the Christmas trash pick-up schedule will be as follows:

Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 27

Regular service will resume on Thursday, December 28

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 27

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to

normal hours on Tuesday, December 26

Horgen added that the New Year’s trash schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, January 3

Regular service will resume on Thursday, January 4

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, January 3

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, January 2

To learn more about city sanitation scheduling amid the holiday season, visit their website or call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.