WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another public hearing Tuesday morning brought a couple of passionate speakers from the community to discuss intentions to make changes to the Wichita Falls’ electric code.

At the moment, council plans to adopt the 2017 National Electric Code after, according to Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies says, they found some inconsistencies with enforcement of electric code for years now in the city.

They say at some point in 2005, the then city manager made a ruling that no longer has legal standing and they’ve been operating with the 1999 NEC in some cases, but still, mostly the city has already been using the 2017 code.

“A bunch of the discussion was whether or not the Board of Adjustments thought we were stripping some of their powers, but really what we’re trying to do is adopting an ordinance, trying to get a corrected one the [June] 7th. And if they wanted to amend that up or down, they still have the ability to do so,” city of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

No decision was made and no vote was taken. As the Santellana mentioned, they have a few weeks to hear from those concerned outside the council.

The city plans to come back on June 7 and vote on the matter in council.