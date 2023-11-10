WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The historic building at 7th and Scott in downtown Wichita Falls is officially coming down.

A former shop that housed a leather and boot repair shop for many years will also be part of the demolition. Jana Schmader with downtown Wichita Falls development said the building is in very bad shape.

The workers are having to gut the entire middle area of the building and the developer although out of Dallas has invested a vast amount of money in Wichita Falls. The goal is to try to save as much money on the structure as possible.

There is not any information currently on what will be replaced in this downtown section of Wichita Falls where rubble of the building now remains.