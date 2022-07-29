WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for an excuse to shop for knickknacks you may or may not need or to get rid of some old junk, you may want to stop by Wichita Falls’ Elks Lodge for their rummage sale.

Elks lodge #1105 is hosting a rummage sale, and it’s for a good cause. Vendors and local businesses are invited to come out and rent tables, and the money raised from the tables goes straight to the Lodge’s Sweetheart Program.

“The Sweetheart Program is a statewide program in Texas where we raise money for kids with disabilities, veterans and their families, so we can help assist in the community,” Elks Lodge Board Member Foster Meadors said.

At the sale, you can do some shopping or even clean out your garage to make some extra cash, all while supporting your community.

“A rummage sale is generally when individuals take the stuff that’s of value to them, and they want to sell it to make some money,” Meadors said. “It’s generally things they just can’t use anymore.”

Meadors said, unlike other organizations, the Elks Lodge strives to get help for people in need quickly.

“The money sits in one big pot, and when the individual has an issue, that issue is brought before the board,” Meadors said. “We properly vet it with documentation, and within days, we have it squared away.”

The sale is Saturday morning, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and if you’re interested in buying a table, it’s not too late.

“They can actually come in the morning if they want to; I’ll be here at 7 a.m.,” Meadors said. “If someone sees this and they want to come out and say they want to set up a table, just find me. It’s $15 a table.”

As of now, there are 29 tables. That is about $435 raised for the Sweetheart Program.

Tables inside are $15, and tables outside are $10.

Click here for more information about Wichita Falls’ Elks Lodge.