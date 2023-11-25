WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Many local businesses were out and about for small business Saturday.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market hosted several small businesses looking to benefit from one of the biggest small shopping days. One of the businesses in particular noted the town’s support has kept him in operation the past three years. Abraxas Patton, owner of the Front Porch Farm, believes without the support of the Farmers’ Market, his business would not be where it is today.

“So first of all, the community is very receptive to small businesses they come out and supported us out here for years,” Patton said. “And we just keep growing and growing and growing and it’s because of the people in Wichita Falls.”

Along with Patton, several other small businesses noted their success to the help of the Farmers Market. For more information on the next small business Saturday click here.