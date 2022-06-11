WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls was packed Saturday morning as the community gathered to watch the Texas Shrine Association Parade.

The celebration included clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units, and marching Shriners.

Chairman Jerry Gantt says not only are they celebrating 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children but this parade is to continue spreading their message.

“We have a brotherhood that reaches around the world but as a fraternity, we own Shriner’s Hospital for Children so we actually are carrying two roles and so we parade to create awareness for our fraternity and for what we do and given children a better life,” Gantt said.

Shriners Hospitals provide medical care for children with different disabilities and has become one of the largest pediatric healthcare systems in the world.

